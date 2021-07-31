Daily news update: SA mourns Shona Ferguson, Magashule goes to SCA and Marawa leaves SABC

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Magashule could be out in the cold for good. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Media reports suggests that suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has officially applied for leave to appeal his suspension at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

This was according to news reports by broadcaster NewzroomAfrika on Friday evening.

Magashule suffered a blow when the Johannesburg High Court ruled that the ANC constitution was consistent with that of the country and that the decision to suspend him was effected in terms of the party’s constitution.

Actor Shona Ferguson. Picture: Instagram @shonaferguson

After numerous reports suggested that well-known actor Shona Ferguson had died, the family’s foundation has confirmed the news.

The Ferguson Foundation confirmed to The Citizen that Shona had died on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the family said: “Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.

“We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss, and respect their space during this time.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: Tiro Ramatlhatse

Parliament has raised concern over the instability within the South Africa Police Service (Saps).

On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Saps’ top brass briefed Parliament’s portfolio committee on police regarding stability and the restructuring process within the police service.

The meeting comes after the recent looting and violent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The inside of the Capitec bank in the area of the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 16 July 2021. The area was one of the hotspots of looting recently and the vast majority of businesses in the area are wiped out. Picture: Neil McCartney

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said a preliminary estimation showed that R3.5 billion in damages was caused by the recent deadly unrest in parts of the province.

Speaking at a media briefing on the province’s economic recovery efforts and the Covid-19 pandemic, Makhura said 14,500 jobs had been affected by the violence.

State of disaster

However, Makhura said Gauteng would not be declaring a provincial state of disaster, like the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government did on Thursday.

Home Affairs chief information officer demonstrating an ID card reader. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Brendan Croft

Many activists have in recent months called on the Department of Home Affairs to revise the Identification Act as current ID numbers contain personal information, which they say is not in line with constitutional principles.

In December 2020, Home Affairs published its Draft Official Identity Management Policy with proposed changes to the current Act. The department said in its motivation that the current Act was over 20 years old and went against the principles of human dignity.

A South African ID book and driver’s licence. Picture: Gallo Images/Nicolene Olckers

Learner licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving licences which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 December 2020, now have a grace period until 31 August 2021.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula called on members of the public to take advantage of the extended operating hours at various licensing centres to renew their licences before 31 August.

Robert Marawa has parted ways with public broadcaster SABC. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Friday announced the departure of seasoned broadcaster

Robert Marawa, in a move that has caught many listeners by surprise.



ALSO READ: Khune thanks Kaizer Chiefs fans for showing him love



Also leaving the public broadcaster is Vaylen Kirtley, who presented sports on Morning Live.

In a statement‚ the SABC said Marawa’s surprise departure comes after the conclusion of his show, the MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide), which he presented on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 simultaneously. Reasons for Kirtley’s departure were not given by the public broadcaster.

Picture: iStock

Did the earth shake for you on Friday morning? A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Johannesburg. Here’s what we know.

Joburg tremor details

The tremor took place at 6:34 SAST on Friday, 30 July, in Kathlehong.

The hypocentre depth was 10 kilometres.

Its magnitude measured 3.6 on the Richter Scale

Coordinates: 26 342 S, 28 227 E

While Volcano Discovery confirmed the 3.6 magnitude quake, EMSC-CSEM, an independent provider of real-time earthquake info, classified it as a 4.2 magnitude quake, with a depth of 5 metres.