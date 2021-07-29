Sassa social grant payment dates confirmed for August 2021

Cheryl Kahla

The Department of Social Development announced the payment dates on Thursday.

Sassa social grant payments for August

3 August 2021: Older persons’ Grants

4 August 2021: Disability Grants

5 August 2021: All other grants

Sassa also confirmed that “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

“Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed.”

Recent social grant scams

On 26 July, the agency called on South Africans to “be vigilant of false information that does not come from Sassa”, in reference to a fraudulent update posted about the Covid-19 SRD grant.

The fake update was shared on social media and urged qualifying citizens to apply for the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant by using a “new” WhatsApp line, or USSD code *134*7737#.

Please be vigilant of the below false information that does NOT come from SASSA. No applications of the special Covid-19 SRD grant will be made via telephone;email or USSD.Details&date on which the application system reopens will be announced soon #SASSACARES @The_DSD @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/YWUkvrrw00— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) July 26, 2021

The WhatsApp number is not linked to Sassa, and the agency said: “No applications of the special Covid-19 SRD grant will be made via telephone, email or USSD.”

Furthermore, the post contained shortened links “Sassa” links, which were directing users to a Search67 website, presumably in an attempt to drive traffic to the site.



Meanwhile, a “food voucher” scam has also brought to light. Members were informed that they could obtain a letter from a social worker to collect food vouchers from a Sassa office.

These “vouchers” could then be redeemed at Spar, Shoprite, Boxer and Pick ‘n Pay. The agency has since confirmed the information is “false and does not come from Sassa”.

Any incidents of fraud should be reported to police, or directly to Sassa on 0800 601 011.

