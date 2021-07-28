Daily news update: Gauteng increases vaccine sites, Lamola appoints 158 new magistrates and Keagan Dolly signing

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

More the 500 people mostly elderly and disabled wait in lines outside SASSA office in Bellville, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

With the R350 Covid-19 Special Relief of Distress (SRD) grant now back, the closure of some South African Post Office (Sapo) branches across the country shifted the focus to how beneficiaries will receive their grants.

R350 grant reinstatement

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the reinstatement of the R350 grant to assist citizens who have no means of supporting themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Picture: Getty Images

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) on Tuesday said the source of the disruption of its IT applications – caused by a recent cyberattack – had been declared as a force majeure.

The cyberattack impacted direct and remote access to the system via the office LAN, forcing Transnet to warn staff of an “unprecedented attack”.

Transnet implemented business continuity plans to “contain any adverse impact on operations”, and all non-operational employees were asked to take leave from Monday to Thursday.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services (JCS) Ronald Lamola has appointed 158 new magistrates for courts around the country.

This was announced on Tuesday by the ministry as it aims to help capacitate the overburdened courts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The filling of these vacancies is an important step in capacitating our judicial officers and our courts, so as to enable them to deliver justice to all,” said Lamola.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the Witkoppen Clinic and Houghton drive-thru vaccination sites on Tuesday, 27 July 2021. Photo: Twitter/@David_Makhura

As Gauteng continues to expand its vaccination sites in a bid to get more residents inoculated against Covid-19, Premier David Makhura says the province plans to vaccinate at least 100 ,00 per day in the coming weeks.

“We aim to double our vaccination sites and increase vaccinations [in Gauteng] to 100,000 a day. Last week we reached 61,000 per day. We will achieve this by working with the private sector and social partners,” Makhura said.

Keagan Dolly has signed for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Tuesday that they have snapped up Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly on a free transfer.

Dolly, 28, was without a club after leaving Ligue 1 side Montpellier towards the end of last season.Chiefs also confirmed that they have signed Cole Alexander, also a free agent after leaving Indian side Odisha. The signings will add plenty of experience to Stuart Baxter’s Amakhosi side heading into next season.