WATCH: Malema’s sons steal hearts with EFF birthday message

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrated its 8th year anniversary on Monday and South Africans did not hold back from sending well wishes to the party.

The hashtag #EFFTurns8 dominated the top spot on Monday as fighters, including well-known names such as DJ Fresh, Dr Tumi, Tbo Touch, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Babalwa Mneno and Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, to name a few, celebrated their movement.

Zuma-Sambudla’s video trended as most slammed her for rushing to celebrate with the EFF instead of addressing families who lost loved ones in the recent unrest that followed her father’s incarceration.

However, it was Malema’s wife, Mantwa, and their three sons who stole the show.

The four shot a video sending well wishes to the EFF.

“Happy 8th birthday EFF, you’ve come a very long way. Continue to fight for black people and continue to fight for economic freedom in our lifetime,” said Ratanang, while his mother said: “Happy birthday EFF, thank you for providing us with an alternative movement and for fighting for land for our people.”

Fighters commented that they already saw a fellow fighter in Malema’s first son, Ratanang.

Happy Birthday July 26 Movement ✊???? pic.twitter.com/OUetkuYieD— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 26, 2021

Malema addressed the celebrations virtually and touched on a number of issues, including the Phoenix racial tension, his political future and allegations that party deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s name was in the CR17 bank statements that the party is trying to have unsealed through court processes.

The EFF leader was confident that the allegations against his deputy were false, and said Shivambu was the one who called for the party to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

“Someone came to me during the week and said our deputy president is in the CR17 documents. We want to say to them, our deputy president is not in the CR17 documents but as a matter of principle, whether he’s there or not, we want those documents unsealed. And our deputy president himself wants those documents unsealed,” he said.

“When I was doubtful of appealing this matter to the Constitutional Court I thought it would be a waste of time; it is the deputy president of the EFF who led the charge and demanded that this matter must be taken to the Constitutional Court. Majority of the officials of the EFF and leaders of the EFF have insisted that this matter must go to the Constitutional Court.”