Sassa warns citizens of fake news posts about R350 grant, food vouchers

Details about the application process for the R350 grant will be announced soon.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Monday warned South Africans of scams and fake news posts making the rounds on social media about the application process for the R350 grant and food parcel vouchers.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the reinstatement of the R350 social relief of distress grant (SRD) to assist citizens who have no means of supporting themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president said the R350 grant would continue to be paid out until the end of March 2022 and extended to eligible unemployed caregivers who currently receive a child support grant.

The decision by government to reinstate the monthly grant comes after the deadly civil unrest that rocked parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng two weeks ago, that reignited the debate on the introduction of a basic income grant in South Africa.

Sassa warned citizens to be vigilant of fake news posts about the SRD urging the public to apply for the grant via WhatsApp, USSD, e-mail or by calling a call centre.

The agency emphasised that the information did not come from it and no applications have been opened yet. It said the details about the application process would be announced soon.

Please be vigilant of the below false information that does NOT come from SASSA. No applications of the special Covid-19 SRD grant will be made via telephone;email or USSD.Details&date on which the application system reopens will be announced soon

Food parcel vouchers

Sassa also warned grant beneficiaries not to provide personal information to unknown websites, regarding the Department of Social Development’s food parcel vouchers.