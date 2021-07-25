Two killed, 5 injured in West Rand crash

News24 Wire

Two people in their 30s died in a head-on collision between a bakkie and a light motor vehicle near Westonaria, Gauteng, on Saturday.

According to ER24 paramedics, five people, including a child, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

“The bakkie was apparently carrying white paint as it was all over the accident scene. An adult female from the light motor vehicle and an adult male from the bakkie had suffered fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival,” ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said.

“The child and adult who were found in a critical condition, and a fourth seriously injured adult were also being treated by paramedics.”

Campbell said the fifth patient, a 33-year-old male, had been entrapped in one of the vehicles and was also found to have suffered serious injuries. He was extricated from the vehicle before being transported to hospital, he said.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

In another separate accident in western Johannesburg on Saturday, eight people were injured when a minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned and rolled along the Hendrik Potgieter Road in Floracliffe.

Among the injured was a three-year-old toddler, her mother and a pregnant woman.

The three were stabilised on the scene and transported to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Other passengers were taken to Helen Joseph Hospital.