Sipho Mabena
22 Jul 2021
South Africa

Security airtight at Nkandla as Zuma attends brother’s funeral

Sipho Mabena

Zuma is allowed to eulogise his brother during the funeral, but is not allowed to veer off the programme to make any public statements.

The Correctional services department has flatly refused to disclose security details around jailbird Jacob Zuma as he attends the funeral of his brother and how long he was out for due to security concerns. “That information cannot be divulged as it is operational and may compromise the safety of the in-mate. Possible threats have to be taken into consideration,” spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Thursday. ALSO READ: Correctional Services mum on how long Zuma will be free But, taking into account Zuma’s profile and the violent events of last week in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, security was expected to be tight....

