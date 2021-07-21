15 arrested for murder amid racial tensions in KwaZulu-Natal

Siyanda Ndlovu

Over 20 people were killed in criminal and vigilante acts, allegedly fuelled by racial tensions in Phoenix.

The Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that 15 arrests have been made so far in KwaZulu-Natal in relation to racial tensions that ensued amid violent protests in the province.

“A total of 22 people died. They were shot, stabbed and other vicious ways of being killed. Many say this was a massacre. This is because too many people died at once,” KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said.

Ntshavheni on Thursday said that the police were still investigating 151 cases of murder and 83 inquests dockets have since been opened with 15 arrests related to the cases of murder.

“Since the unrests, a total of 234 deaths as a related to the unrests were reported in KZN,” said Ntshavheni.

She said that a total of 42 deaths related to the unrests were reported in GP.

“To date and of these reported deaths, the SAPS are investigating 17 cases for murder and 25 inquests dockets have been opened and no arrests have been made as yet related to the cases of murder.”

Ntshavheni said that in both provinces, the situation had since returned to calm and that stability continues to reign as law enforcement agencies are conducting mop-up operations to ensure “opportunistic and copycat activities do not find traction.”

A total of four key instigators have since been arrested, according to Ntshavheni.

“To date, the following suspects have been arrested and appeared in court, Bruce Nimmerhoudt, Sibusiso Mavuso, Clarence Tabane, and Ngizwe Mchunu,” said Ntshavheni.