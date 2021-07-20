Asanda Matlhare
20 Jul 2021
Burnt cane fields threaten industry

The total estimated tonnage that was burnt was 430 000 tons, which represented R258 million in grower revenue.

A Canegrowers Association CEO Thomas Funke said the effects of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal on the cane industry would only be seen in the future, following huge fires in the KwaZulu-Natal plantations. “The mills already faced challenges as they were further behind in processing cane due to closures during the unrest. The loss of revenue for growers could negatively impact their ability to keep workers employed, threatening vital rural jobs,” he said. Funke said the total estimated tonnage that was burnt was 430 000 tons, which represented R258 million in grower revenue. He added the riots were more devastating than the...

