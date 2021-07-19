Six more alleged instigators of violent protests arrested

Siyanda Ndlovu

Charges against the three instigators include incitement to commit public violence, further arrests are expected soon.

Six more individuals, alleged to be instigators involved in the recent civil unrest, have been arrested.

This was revealed on Monday by Acting Minister in Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during an update on the progress the government has made since the beginning of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“We have got six others of the key instigators and of those arrested three suspects have already appeared but they were remanded in police custody for bail hearings later in the week,” said Ntshavheni.

“We understand that there may be an appearance the police will update us on.”

She said that one of the alleged instigators who was arrested has since been granted bail. According to a NatJoint statement, details of the case will be provided at a later stage.

“Charges against them include incitement to commit public violence, further arrests are expected soon.”

Ntshavheni said that the situation in both provinces has stabilised, with no new incidents of looting reported lately.

“In KZN the situation is now stable and no new incidences of looting were reported.”

She said that there has been three additional deaths reported in KZN, which takes the number of the toll to 215 as a result of the protests.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address on Friday that the attacks were “organised, coordinated and well-planned attack on our constitution.”

He said that the government was hard at work to ensure that it left no stone unturned in bringing the instigators to the book.

“We will spare no effort in bringing those responsible to book. We will identify those who lit the flames and those who spread them, also those who are still attempting to light more flames.”

“We will not allow any person or any group to challenge the authority of our democratically elected government.”