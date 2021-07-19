Gift of the Givers raises more than R50m for relief after riots
Marizka Coetzer
In KwaZulu-Natal, Gift of the Givers spent Mandela Day distributing essential and staple items, such as bread and milk.
A photograph taken on July 17, 2021 shows a volunteer from Muslims For Humanity pack baby food at the NMJ Islamic Centre to distribute to members of the public in Durban. - After a week of incidents in South Africa, marked by riots and looting, a precarious calm seems to hang over the country on Saturday which continues to clean up the damage of violence described by President Ramaphosa as an orchestrated attempt to destabilize the country . (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
