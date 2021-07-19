Marizka Coetzer
Gift of the Givers raises more than R50m for relief after riots

Marizka Coetzer

In KwaZulu-Natal, Gift of the Givers spent Mandela Day distributing essential and staple items, such as bread and milk.

A photograph taken on July 17, 2021 shows a volunteer from Muslims For Humanity pack baby food at the NMJ Islamic Centre to distribute to members of the public in Durban. - After a week of incidents in South Africa, marked by riots and looting, a precarious calm seems to hang over the country on Saturday which continues to clean up the damage of violence described by President Ramaphosa as an orchestrated attempt to destabilize the country . (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Despite the cold, Covid lockdown restrictions, and the collective state of confusion with widespread violent protests, good Samaritans came out in numbers to give more than 67 minutes on Mandela Day yesterday. Hennops Revival in Centurion devoted its 67 minutes for Mandela Day to cleaning up at the Sorex Estate in Centurion, in memory of one of their own “water warrior” friends who recently died. Tarryn Johnston, the founder of Hennops Revival, said the initially planned clean-up for the crew in memory of their friend quickly turned into a four-hour operation with 43 volunteers on the day. “I was contacted...

