Ramaphosa to deliver virtual Mandela Day memorial lecture

Thapelo Lekabe

The event is expected to begin at 6pm and will be live-streamed on the ANC's social media platforms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday will deliver a virtual Nelson Mandela memorial lecture as part of the ANC’s Mandela Day programme.

Sunday marks Nelson Mandela International Day, a day meant to honour and celebrate the values of South Africa’s first democratically elected president through community service and volunteering. Madiba would have turned 103 years old.

Leaders of the ANC’s alliance partners, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande, are expected to deliver messages of support during the memorial lecture. There will also be a panel discussion on Mandela’s legacy prior to Ramaphosa’s address.

The event is expected to begin at 6pm and will be live-streamed on the ANC’s social media platforms.

Ramaphosa to lead clean-up efforts in Soweto

At the same time, Ramaphosa will lead the ANC’s clean-up and rebuilding programme in Soweto on Sunday morning.

This follows public violence, looting and vandalism that swept parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this week.

“The leadership of the ANC will assess the damage caused by the recent looting and vandalism and to engage communities and various stakeholders in the rebuilding and reconstruction programme,” the ANC said in a statement on Saturday.

Ramaphosa will be at Ndofaya Mall, Jabulani Mall and Maponya Mall.

“The president will also thank the community of Soweto for defending their township infrastructure and local businesses.”

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe will also lead a team of members of the party’s national executive committee on a clean-up drive in KZN.