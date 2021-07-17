Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, SA mourns Pat Shange and Zuma supporters call for his release

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected calls to declare a state of emergency in the country in the wake of violent looting and protests that started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to parts of Gauteng this week.

While Ramaphosa acknowledged the pain of some South Africans and business owners who have lost much to the looting, he said declaring a state of emergency should only be implemented if other means fail to stabilise the situation.

Photo: Flickr/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday backtracked on his remarks that some of the acts of violence seen in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in recent days were based on “ethnic mobilisation”.

“As we looked and listened to what is being said in voicemails, they were suggestions that some of the instigators were using terms that seemed to appear to be ethnic mobilisation.”

Dlomo’s lawyer Philani Shangase told News24 that he handed himself over at the Durban Central Police station to clear his name following allegations that he was one of the people who are believed to be the instigators of the public violence that started in KwaZulu-Natal.

Dlomo was reportedly being interviewed by police officers

In a statement seen by IOL, Dlomo denied the allegations.

Former president Jacob Zuma in his home in Nkandla. Picture: AFP/Emmanuel Croset

The campaign by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma calling for his immediate release from prison on Friday issued a list of demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa recants ‘ethnic mobilisation’ as being behind unrest in KZN, Gauteng

The campaign led by the former president’s staunch ally and suspended ANC member, Carl Niehaus, said the memorandum of demands would be delivered to Ramaphosa’s office with a deadline of 14 days for him to respond.

Members of the SANDF and Saps can be seen carrying a stolen fridge found in Mamelodi after they searched residents homes for items possibly looted from Mams Mall during the riots and unrest on 14 July 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This week it rained groceries, big screen televisions, washing machines and various other appliances across large parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.

And while the storm did not do much for growth and stability, it showed up some vicious high-pressure systems in our national psyche.

No actual rain is forecast for the country’s weather this weekend, and here is hoping that we will all go through a dry spell too insofar as looting, thieving and thuggery is concerned.

Low-cost airline Flysafair has added additional flights in and out of Durban to help people get out of the province and to take freight into and out of Durban. Picture: Twitter

In an effort to get much-needed supplies to the violence-stricken province of KwaZulu-Natal in the aftermath of days of unrest, low-cost airline FlySafair has scheduled extra flights into Durban.

Speaking to 702’s Bruce Whitfield, FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie commented on a possible way forward for the country as a “main artery” in the South African road network had been cut off as a result of the violence.

Pat Shange rose to fame in the 1980s for his hits such as ‘Sweet Mama’, ‘Casanova’ and ‘Shayile Time’. Picture: Twitter

The music industry is mourning yet another loss, that of artist Pat Shange – who passed away aged 65.

News broke on Thursday of his death, after reportedly succumbing to a short illness.

Jozi FM confirming the news said: “Jozi FM News has learned that legendary musician Pat Shange has passed away following a short illness. His childhood friend Hendry Galela confirmed the sad news.”

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is back at the Buccaneers. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Following many rumours regarding the future of Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, it seems the German born mentor will be leading the Buccaneers for another season after returning to the country this week.

ALSO READ: Leremi was SA’s best player, claims ex-Pirates teammate

Zinnbauer’s stay was said to be over with the club after popular opinion was that the coach had unsatisfactory campaign with the Buccaneers, despite leading Pirates to their first major silverware in over five years when they won the 2020 MTN8, as well as ending the DStv Premiership campaign in third place for the second season i a row.

Picture: iStock

Law enforcement on Friday fully reopened the N3 toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, after it was closed for almost a week due to public violence.

However, the N3 Toll Concession warned road users to expect high traffic volumes, congestion and possible delays.