Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, SA mourns Pat Shange and Zuma supporters call for his release

We know who they are – Ramaphosa says he’s coming for ‘insurrectionists’
President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected calls to declare a state of emergency in the country in the wake of violent looting and protests that started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to parts of Gauteng this week.
While Ramaphosa acknowledged the pain of some South Africans and business owners who have lost much to the looting, he said declaring a state of emergency should only be implemented if other means fail to stabilise the situation.
Ramaphosa recants ‘ethnic mobilisation’ as being behind unrest in KZN, Gauteng
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday backtracked on his remarks that some of the acts of violence seen in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in recent days were based on “ethnic mobilisation”.
“As we looked and listened to what is being said in voicemails, they were suggestions that some of the instigators were using terms that seemed to appear to be ethnic mobilisation.”
Zuma ‘spook’ Thulani Dlomo hands himself over to police
Dlomo’s lawyer Philani Shangase told News24 that he handed himself over at the Durban Central Police station to clear his name following allegations that he was one of the people who are believed to be the instigators of the public violence that started in KwaZulu-Natal.
Dlomo was reportedly being interviewed by police officers
In a statement seen by IOL, Dlomo denied the allegations.
Release Zuma now and drop all charges, or else… – Free Zuma campaign
The campaign by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma calling for his immediate release from prison on Friday issued a list of demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.
The campaign led by the former president’s staunch ally and suspended ANC member, Carl Niehaus, said the memorandum of demands would be delivered to Ramaphosa’s office with a deadline of 14 days for him to respond.
Weather: No appliances raining down this weekend
This week it rained groceries, big screen televisions, washing machines and various other appliances across large parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.
And while the storm did not do much for growth and stability, it showed up some vicious high-pressure systems in our national psyche.
No actual rain is forecast for the country’s weather this weekend, and here is hoping that we will all go through a dry spell too insofar as looting, thieving and thuggery is concerned.
FlySafair schedules extra flights to get goods to KZN
In an effort to get much-needed supplies to the violence-stricken province of KwaZulu-Natal in the aftermath of days of unrest, low-cost airline FlySafair has scheduled extra flights into Durban.
Speaking to 702’s Bruce Whitfield, FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie commented on a possible way forward for the country as a “main artery” in the South African road network had been cut off as a result of the violence.
Another music loss: Tributes pour in for Pat Shange
The music industry is mourning yet another loss, that of artist Pat Shange – who passed away aged 65.
News broke on Thursday of his death, after reportedly succumbing to a short illness.
Jozi FM confirming the news said: “Jozi FM News has learned that legendary musician Pat Shange has passed away following a short illness. His childhood friend Hendry Galela confirmed the sad news.”
Zinnbauer back in the fold at Orlando Pirates
Following many rumours regarding the future of Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, it seems the German born mentor will be leading the Buccaneers for another season after returning to the country this week.
Zinnbauer’s stay was said to be over with the club after popular opinion was that the coach had unsatisfactory campaign with the Buccaneers, despite leading Pirates to their first major silverware in over five years when they won the 2020 MTN8, as well as ending the DStv Premiership campaign in third place for the second season i a row.
N3 toll route between KZN and Gauteng fully reopened
Law enforcement on Friday fully reopened the N3 toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, after it was closed for almost a week due to public violence.
However, the N3 Toll Concession warned road users to expect high traffic volumes, congestion and possible delays.