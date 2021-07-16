Here’s where to donate clothes and other items

Kaunda Selisho

When you donate clothes, you help those in need and you help recycle the insane amounts of waste we produce.

As South Africans step up to restore all that was destroyed, not just by the recent spate of violent protests in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal but by the ongoing lockdown, we take a look at places where you can donate clothes (and other essential items).

Not only does donating help those in need, it also helps recycle the insane amounts of waste we were producing and are unable to deal with in an environmentally sustainable way.

Here are five places to donate goods:

Clothes to Good

Clothes to Good (C2G) is a social enterprise that was created to provide economic opportunities for people living in low-income communities, with a particular focus on people with disabilities and their families.

The organisation recycles used and new clothing as a means of creating micro-business opportunities, employment and job readiness/skills training for this vulnerable community.

How to donate clothes: members of the public who wish to donate their old clothes that are still in good condition can walk into any H&M store with a sizeable amount of old clothing to donate. In return, they will receive a 15% discount.



People with more clothes than they can carry or transport are welcome to contact Clothes to Good to arrange a pickup. The 15% discount is still applicable when donating via this method.



Contact Clothes to Good at 012-663-4168

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is one of the oldest networks of Christian believers who come together to worship, seek salvation and serve the communities in which they are situated.

The Salvation Army calls on people who may have outgrown their favourite winter items to please donate clothes (and other items) to those left in the cold by calling 011-718-6745 to locate their nearest Salvation Army. Alternatively, those looking to donate can make a financial contribution at the following details:

First National Bank

The Salvation Army Red Shield Account

Account number: 50540087604

Branch: 251905

REF: Covid-19

The Clothing Bank

The Clothing Bank is an organisation that empowers unemployed single mothers so they can build better lives for themselves and their children.

The organisation uses clothing as a tool in their empowerment programme, which assists unemployed mothers to set up and run their own businesses and support their families.

Stores such as Woolies often donate their customer returns, store damages and end of season merchandise to The Clothing Bank.

They have depots in Midrand and a head office in Cape Town. Call 011-314-0306 for more information.



Alternatively, if you wish to donate clothes you can click here to find out which Woolworths stores accept drop-off donations for the organisation.

Orphanages

No matter what is going on in the country, orphanages and other organisations that work with children are always in need of whatever donations they can get.



A quick Google search, or a question in your local neighbourhood Facebook group could easily connect you to some great organisations in need.

Local churches

Much like The Salvation Army, local churches are always looking to assist those in need and rely heavily on donations. Contact your local church to find out what they need if you are in a position to assist.

