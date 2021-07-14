Ramaphosa to meet political party leaders to address SA unrest

At least 72 people have died from the ongoing riots centred in Gauteng and KZN.

Following days of widespread looting and rioting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected on Wednesday to meet with leaders of political parties in a bid to quell the public violence and social unrest.

At least 72 people have died from the ongoing riots centred on the two provinces that have resulted in the destruction of property and the looting of numerous businesses and shopping centres.

A total of 1,234 people have been arrested for looting and public violence, with extra defence force boots deployed on the ground to assist police to prevent further destruction of property.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa chaired the meeting of the National Security Council to assess developments around the country and coordinate the government’s security response, including intelligence gathering, to the widespread criminality and public violence.

The president also met with religious leaders from the different faith communities in an effort to bring stability to affected communities in Gauteng and KZN.

According to a statement from the Presidency, religious leaders have expressed support for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support the police in stabilising the situation. They also called on the government to address the socio-economic challenges contributing to the social unrest.

State of emergency

Amid growing calls for the government to declare a state of emergency, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday said she did not believe the situation warranted such a move.

Mapisa-Nqakula warned a state of emergency would take away citizens’ civil liberties, with the army taking over the running of the country. She said Ramaphosa would only declare a state of emergency when the need arose.

“For now, the situation looks like it has gone out of hand and people are in a state of panic. But, whether it is correct, for now, to declare a state of emergency, we do not think so,” the minister said, speaking during a briefing in Pretoria by ministers in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster.