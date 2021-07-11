Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, passes on after long illness – report

Citizen Reporter

The news comes amid the former president serving his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

It has been a terrible week for former President Jacob Zuma after the passing of his younger brother, Michael, was announced on Sunday afternoon.

According to TimesLive, Michael died at around 11am on Sunday after battling a long illness.

The Citizen made attempts to reach out to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi for comment but to no avail.

BREAKING NEWS: Michael Zuma, a brother of former Pres Jacob Zuma and a senior member of the Zuma family in Nkandla, has passed away. According to information from Khanya Zuma, another senior member of the family, Michael was not well & he passed away around 11am on Sunday. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) July 11, 2021

The news comes in the week Zuma started serving his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal after he handed himself over to the authorities on Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story.