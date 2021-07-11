Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, passes on after long illness – report

It has been a terrible week for former President Jacob Zuma after the passing of his younger brother, Michael, was announced on Sunday afternoon.
According to TimesLive, Michael died at around 11am on Sunday after battling a long illness.
The Citizen made attempts to reach out to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi for comment but to no avail.
The news comes in the week Zuma started serving his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal after he handed himself over to the authorities on Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story.