Citizen Reporter
2 minute read
11 Jul 2021
2:05 pm

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo funeral service set for Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

A virtual prayer session is taking place at 3pm on Sunday.

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo speaks during an interview on December 18, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Geoff Makhubo is a South African politician newly elected as the mayor of Johannesburg after the seat was left vacant by the resignation of Herman Mashaba in October. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)


The ANC in the Greater Johannesburg region has confirmed that the funeral service of Geoff Makhubo will take place on Wednesday.

A time for the virtual service will be announced at a later stage, the regional party said in a statement.

There will be a virtual prayer session taking place at 3pm on Sunday, while ANC virtual memorial services is set for Monday and Tuesday before the funeral service a day later.

Makhubo, who was the mayor of the City of Johannesburg, passed away in hospital on Friday after contracting Covid-19.

He died at the age of 53.

Self-quarantine

Makhubo went into self-quarantine on 20 June, during which time he committed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. 

He was hospitalised last week. The City’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in a statement on Saturday, 3 July Makhubo would remain in hospital “until his medical team is satisfied [with] his recovery”. 

Ndamase on Friday said his office “had hoped [he] would beat the virus and return to work and lead the city”.

“Sadly, it was not to be. Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, daughters, mother and the rest of his family, friends and comrades.”

Ramaphosa offers condolences

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the family and described Makhubo’s passing as a loss to the City of Johannesburg and the province at large.

Ramaphosa also lauded Makhubo for his contribution to the national effort in the fight against Covid-19.

“The passing of Mayor Makhubo is a stark reminder of the threat posed by this deadly pandemic against which we are all extremely vulnerable”.

“Since he received his own diagnosis in June this year, Mayor Makhubo regularly posted public health messages urging people to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others,” the President said.

