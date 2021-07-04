8 killed, several injured in Pretoria collision

News24 Wire

Eight people died and several others were injured when a minibus taxi collided with a light motor vehicle along the N1 in Pretoria East on Saturday night.

Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said passengers from both vehicles had been ejected and were found lying all over the accident scene.

《Pretoria East》#RV08 responded to a mass casualty incident involving a taxi and a vehicle on the N1 North. Multiple patients with minor to critical injuries were transported to surrounding facilities. Unfortunately 8 people were declared deceased. @GTP_Traffstats @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/R4L4q86FFN — EMER-G-MED (EMS) (@EMER_G_MED) July 3, 2021

“On arrival on the scene, paramedics were met with absolute mayhem as the injured clambered to safety from the wreckage. Eight people were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on arrival.”

The injured, including an infant, were treated and stabilised before being taken to nearby hospitals for further medical care.

Police are investigating the crash.

