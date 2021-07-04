Daily news update: No jail for Zuma yet, Joburg mayor hospitalised, Kommetdieding wins Durban July

Nica Richards

Here's your morning news update:

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The Constitutional Court on Saturday agreed to hear his contempt of court recession application on Monday, 12 July 2021.

Thanks to an announcement, former president Jacob Zuma’s impending incarceration has been averted, at least for now.

Kommetdieding won the 2021 Vodacom Durban July over 2,200m at Greyville racecourse in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the coronavirus the Durban July was hosted behind closed doors for the second year in succession.

Makhubo went into self-quarantine on 20 June, during which time he committed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg.

Part of the Atlantic in the Campeche Bank of the Gulf of Mexico was on fire for at least five hours on Friday, following a gas leak from an underwater pipeline.

Former national 100m record holder Simon Magakwe has been handed another ban, which is likely to bring the controversial sprinter’s elite career to a close.