4 Jul 2021
Daily news update: No jail for Zuma yet, Joburg mayor hospitalised, Kommetdieding wins Durban July

Former president Jacob Zuma. File image: Supplied

ConCourt agrees to hear Zuma’s contempt recession case

jacob zuma

South Africans may have the last laugh as former President Jacob Zuma may head to prison soon. Picture supplied.

The Constitutional Court on Saturday agreed to hear his contempt of court recession application on Monday, 12 July 2021.

Thanks to an announcement, former president Jacob Zuma’s impending incarceration has been averted, at least for now.

Kommetdieding wins the 2021 Durban July

The 2021 Durban July took place at Greyville on Saturday

The 2021 Durban July took place at the Greyville race course on Saturday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kommetdieding won the 2021 Vodacom Durban July over 2,200m at Greyville racecourse in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the coronavirus the Durban July was hosted behind closed doors for the second year in succession.

Joburg mayor hospitalised due to Covid-19 complications 

Makhubo in hospital after Covid-19 complications

Current Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Makhubo went into self-quarantine on 20 June, during which time he committed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg.

WATCH: ‘Eye of fire’ swirls in Gulf of Mexico after underwater gas leak 

WATCH: Gulf of Mexico ablaze after underwater gas leak 

Dramatic footage of the ocean blaze was widely shared on social media on Saturday, with ironic images of ships blasting fires with water in the middle of the sea. Photo: Twitter screenshot/@APompliano

Part of the Atlantic in the Campeche Bank of the Gulf of Mexico was on fire for at least five hours on Friday, following a gas leak from an underwater pipeline. 

Simon Magakwe banned for seven years for doping

Simon Magakwe

Simon Magakwe during the 100m heats at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha. Picture: Gallo Images

Former national 100m record holder Simon Magakwe has been handed another ban, which is likely to bring the controversial sprinter’s elite career to a close.

