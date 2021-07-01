Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
3 minute read
1 Jul 2021
5:50 am
News
News | Premium | South Africa

Jacob Zuma’s woes are far from over

Bernadette Wicks

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela says it’s crucial former president Jacob Zuma is called to account for all of his alleged offences.

Jacob Zuma: Picture: Instagram
Jacob Zuma might have managed to dodge the hot seat at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, but it’s come at a cost of 15 months behind bars – and his legal battles are still far from over. Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court had the last word on the commission’s contempt of court case against Zuma over his refusal to take the stand. ALSO READ: Will Jacob Zuma hand himself over? But while that case has now been put to bed, Zuma still has a number of others on the boil and, as former public protector advocate Thuli...

