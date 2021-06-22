News
News | South Africa
Daily news update: Peter Feldman dies, ANC vs MKMVA, Cannon fathers 4 kids in a year

Revered SA journalist Peter Feldman has passed away

Peter Feldman has died

Peter Feldman. Picture: Screenshot (LinkedIn)

Well-known journalist and arts writer Peter Feldman has died.

ANC has no legal right to disband the MKMVA, says Niehaus

carl niehaus mkmva anc Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association

Photo: Supplied

The move on the ANC’s part to disband its armed military wing, the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), was met with fierce opposition.

‘The worst is yet to come’: doctors warn of third wave that’ll decimate families

Gauteng hospitals covid-19 third wave

A member of staff undergoes a PCR Covid test during the Pro-Am in Johannesburg. Picture: Getty Images

As hospitals and medical workers in Gauteng prepare to be swamped by Covid-19 cases, the third wave of infections is now affecting whole families, which it did not in the first and second waves.

WATCH: Durban engineer’s KITT tribute that has become a TV star

KTT Knight Rider

Anban Pillay’s Pontiac Trans-Am tribute to Knight Rider’s KITT.

There is, somewhere in the past of every petrolhead, the car that got him (or her) hooked on four-wheeled machinery. For Anban Pillay, it was the menacing, all-black Pontiac Trans-Am which was the real star of the TV series Knight Rider.

How Nick Cannon fathered four children in one year

nick-cannon-announces-fourth-child

Father’s Day was made for Nick Cannon who announced his fourth child this year, bringing his total up to seven children. | Picture: Twitter

Father’s Day was made for comedian Nick Cannon. This after model Alyssa Scott shared, in a recent Instagram story, that she is expecting a baby boy with the American media personality.

OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs (and Samir) benefit as VAR plays it again

Caf Champions League - Kaizer Chiefs - Samir Nurkovic - Soccer

The match officials lead out the Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca on Saturday. In the end, they were given a big helping hand by VAR. Picture: BackpagePix

‘Play it again, Sam,’ or so goes the popular quote from the seminal movie Casablanca, even if those exact words are not actually said in the Humphrey Bogart classic.

