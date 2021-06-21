Daily news update: KwaHlathi ‘diamonds’, Hawks on Bushiri’s trips to SA, mayor in quarantine

Citizen reporter

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development Ravi Pillay on Sunday announced that the stones discovered in KwaHlathi near Ladysmith are not real diamonds, but quartz crystals.

The Hawks say they won’t be drawn into speculation that controversial pastor Sheperd Bushiri has been hopping the fence in and out of South Africa while evading law enforcement for months.

The Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo has received a positive test result for Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lied about the ANC’s position on having state custodianship of land, according to the DA.

Ramaphosa had recently said the ANC would not support the idea of state custodianship, as this “kill entrepreneurial spirit”.