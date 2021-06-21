News
Daily news update: KwaHlathi ‘diamonds’, Hawks on Bushiri’s trips to SA, mayor in quarantine

Quartz crystals shown to the DMRE on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. Photo: Twitter/@DMRE_ZA

KZN authorities confirm stones found in KwaHlathi are not real diamonds

KwaHlathi diamonds

A man uses a pick axe to dig as others search for what they believe to be diamonds after the discovery of unidentified stones at KwaHlathi village near Ladysmith on 15 June 2021. Picture: AFP.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development Ravi Pillay on Sunday announced that the stones discovered in KwaHlathi near Ladysmith are not real diamonds, but quartz crystals.

Has Bushiri been making fools of SA’s security services?

Shepherd Bushiri

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri in the dock of the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court where he was granted bail. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Hawks say they won’t be drawn into speculation that controversial pastor Sheperd Bushiri has been hopping the fence in and out of South Africa while evading law enforcement for months.

Joburg mayor goes into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Makhubo SOCA

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo before his State of the City address at a special sitting of the council at the City of Johannesburg Council Chambers in Braamfontein, 4 May 2021, on the progress which the City of Johannesburg made in the delivery and achievements for previous financial year. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo has received a positive test result for Covid-19.

Cyril lied about land expropriation, can’t be trusted, says DA

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa lied about the ANC’s position on having state custodianship of land, according to the DA.

Ramaphosa had recently said the ANC would not support the idea of state custodianship, as this “kill entrepreneurial spirit”.

