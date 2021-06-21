Rorisang Kgosana
More than 200 qualified doctors still waiting for jobs

Rorisang Kgosana

Health practitioners express frustration as they are in limbo.

Hundreds of qualified doctors still waiting to be placed for their mid-year internship intake would eventually be allocated a position despite the frustrating delays in their placement, said the South African Medical Association (Sama). More than 200 qualified doctors expressed frustration and worry as they have heard no word from the department of health on the mid-year internship intake which is set to start next month. With some waiting for placement for more than a year, most had completed their studies this year and have been waiting several months to be placed by the health department’s Internship and Community Service...

