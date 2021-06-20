Daily news update: Schools to remain open, another huge Covid-19 spike, Justice for Sam

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
South African records another massive spike in new Covid-19 cases
As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1,810,164 with 13,575 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.
Schools to remain open in SA amid Covid-19 third wave
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday said public schools across the country will remain open despite concerns raised over the rising number of Covid-19 cases at schools.
Covid-19 vaccinations for school staff to start next week
Staying with the subject of schools, Motshekga also announced on Saturday that vaccinations for schooling staff will commence next week. The minister said vaccinations will start on Wednesday 23 June until 8 July – a day before schools close to mark the end of the second school term.
Anger over man burned to death in car’s boot – speculations of homophobia
Police in the North West are investigating a case of murder, after a man’s body was found in the boot of a burning car, in what some believe is a homophobic incident.
‘Let my work speak for me’: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane’s message to critics
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has responded to criticism that she is not qualified to be leading South Africa’s Covid-19 battle, telling her critics to allow her work to speak for her.