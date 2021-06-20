News
20 Jun 2021
Daily news update: Schools to remain open, another huge Covid-19 spike, Justice for Sam

Citizen reporter

Picture File: Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital Nurse Phidile Buthelezi take temperature from Ennid Mankabana at Assembly Hall in Parktown, 11 June 2021, during the vaccine rollout. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

South African records another massive spike in new Covid-19 cases

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1,810,164 with 13,575 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Schools to remain open in SA amid Covid-19 third wave

Covid-19 vaccinations for school staff

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga addressing the media in Pretoria on Saturday. Picture: @DBE_SA/Twitter.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday said public schools across the country will remain open despite concerns raised over the rising number of Covid-19 cases at schools.

Covid-19 vaccinations for school staff to start next week

delta-variant-vaccine

Picture: iStock

Staying with the subject of schools, Motshekga also announced on Saturday that vaccinations for schooling staff will commence next week. The minister said vaccinations will start on Wednesday 23 June until 8 July – a day before schools close to mark the end of the second school term.

Anger over man burned to death in car’s boot – speculations of homophobia

Sam Mbatha

Sam Mbatha. Picture: Twitter/@sylvesterchauke

Police in the North West are investigating a case of murder, after a man’s body was found in the boot of a burning car, in what some believe is a homophobic incident.

‘Let my work speak for me’: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane’s message to critics

Kubayi-Ngubane.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has responded to criticism that she is not qualified to be leading South Africa’s Covid-19 battle, telling her critics to allow her work to speak for her.

