Daily news update: Schools to remain open, another huge Covid-19 spike, Justice for Sam

Citizen reporter

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1,810,164 with 13,575 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday said public schools across the country will remain open despite concerns raised over the rising number of Covid-19 cases at schools.

Staying with the subject of schools, Motshekga also announced on Saturday that vaccinations for schooling staff will commence next week. The minister said vaccinations will start on Wednesday 23 June until 8 July – a day before schools close to mark the end of the second school term.

Police in the North West are investigating a case of murder, after a man’s body was found in the boot of a burning car, in what some believe is a homophobic incident.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has responded to criticism that she is not qualified to be leading South Africa’s Covid-19 battle, telling her critics to allow her work to speak for her.