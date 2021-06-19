Daily news update: Pretoria sperm donor, poaching boss killed, Mampintsha apologetic

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
A sperm donation does not a father make, court tells Pretoria man
A Pretoria man who is suing for access to a little boy he helped conceive through sperm donation, has lost the first leg of his court case.
New club wants former Chiefs coach
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt could be hired by newly renamed Marumo Gallants, a source has said. The owners who bought Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila believe that Hunt is the right man to take the team forward as they want to be competent.
Tembisa 10: Mother ‘whisked away’ to psychiatric ward
The mother of the ‘Tembisa 10‘, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, has been taken to hospital for evaluation, her lawyer, Refiloe Mokoena, told News24 on Thursday evening.
Mr Big: Hazyview rhino poaching kingpin gunned down, suspects sought
Authorities in Mpumalanga have confirmed the alleged rhino poaching kingpin, Sydney Petros Mabuza, 57, was gunned down in Hazyview on Thursday.
Covid-19 loses the fight against 101-year-old Gogo
At first she complained about tiredness, a few days later she could not move and at some point was unresponsive but that is “normal” for someone at the age of 101 years.
WATCH: Mampintsha apologises for abusing Babes Wodumo
Showmax has released the first-look trailer for its latest reality show, Uthando Lodumo. In it trailer we get to watch as Mampintsha apologises to Babes Wodumo’s family for physically abusing their daughter.