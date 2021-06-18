News
Daily news update: Kaunda passes away, Sekgota to Chiefs, tiger attack in Gqeberha

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Kgaogelo Sekgota is excited about the prospect of joining Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Zambia’s founding leader Kenneth Kaunda has passed away

Kenneth Kaunda

Zambian first president Kenneth Kaunda in Lusaka on 2 November 2008. Picture: AFP/Alexander Joe

Zambia’s first president, Kenneth Kaunda, has died.

Siberian tiger attacks and kills Seaview Predator Park employee

tiger attack

The tranquilised tiger being moved. Picture: Seaview Predator Park

Seaview Predator Park in Gqeberha will be closed until further notice after the death of employee David Solomon who was attacked by a Siberian tiger on Wednesday afternoon.

Sky’s the limit for nurse Tshiamo Ramalepa

Tshiamo Ramalepa

Tshiamo Ramalepa. Picture: LinkedIn

Tshiamo Ramalepa has become what is believed to be the youngest person in his profession to obtain a doctorate in nursing at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s latest post has fans concerned about Will

jada-pinkett-will-smith-tupac

Tupac and Jada, left, Will Smith, right. Picture: Twitter/Instagram

Once again, messages of support for Will Smith have come streaming in from social media users around the world after his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, shared a poem from her famous friend, rapper Tupac Shakur.

490 km/h record setting Bugatti Chiron becomes R54m reality

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

Changes from the standard Chiron at the front are minor.

Having set the record two years ago for the first car to topple 300 mph or 482 km/h, the then prototype Bugatti Chiron has become a production reality wearing the famed Super Sport moniker.

Kaizer Chiefs move excites Sekgota 

Kaizer Chiefs - Swallows FC - Kgaogelo Sekgota

Kgaogelo Sekgota is excited about the prospect of joining Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix.

Kaizer Chiefs’ imminent signing Kgaogelo Sekgota, who is expected to join Amakhosi at the end of his contract at Swallows FC, can’t wait to be officially announced, a source close to the player has revealed.

