Daily news update: Kaunda passes away, Sekgota to Chiefs, tiger attack in Gqeberha

Neo Thale

Seaview Predator Park in Gqeberha will be closed until further notice after the death of employee David Solomon who was attacked by a Siberian tiger on Wednesday afternoon.

Tshiamo Ramalepa has become what is believed to be the youngest person in his profession to obtain a doctorate in nursing at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

Once again, messages of support for Will Smith have come streaming in from social media users around the world after his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, shared a poem from her famous friend, rapper Tupac Shakur.

Having set the record two years ago for the first car to topple 300 mph or 482 km/h, the then prototype Bugatti Chiron has become a production reality wearing the famed Super Sport moniker.