Eskom sends condolences to former board chair Jabu Mabuza’s family

Eskom board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has sent his condolences to the Mabuza family after the death of former chair Jabu Mabuza.

Mabuza passed away, reportedly due to Covid-19 complications on Wednesday.

“Eskom wishes to convey heartfelt condolences on the untimely passing of former Eskom board chairperson, Jabu Mabuza,” the statement reads.

Makgoba described Mabuza as an exemplary leader.

“Mabuza led Eskom during one of the most difficult periods in the organisation’s history,” said Makgoba.

“We are grateful for his service at Eskom and salute him for his enormous contribution to our country. His legacy will live on. He was an exemplary leader and an advocate for clean governance.”

Mabuza was first appointed to serve on the Eskom board of directors by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 20 January 2018. He also served as an acting CEO of Eskom before his resignation in January 2020.

During a long business career, he also previously served as chairperson of Telkom and was a former CEO of gambling group Tsogo Sun.

He is also a former president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa).

Great strides were made during his tenure in addressing allegations of financial mismanagement and a myriad of issues related to lapses in governance processes and other internal controls in the organisation.

“These efforts resulted in the stabilisation of Eskom, improving investor and public confidence and laying a solid foundation for the organisation’s turnaround,” reads the statement.

Mabuza is survived by his wife and three children.