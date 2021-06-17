Daily news update: Ex-Eskom chair Mabuza dies, Malema threatens Sahpra and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
‘We are not xenophobic’ – Soweto residents protest against ‘illegal’ traders
Soweto residents say they will use Youth Day to demonstrate against undocumented foreign nationals who own spaza shops in the area.
Ramaphosa launches online platform for job opportunities
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially launched the national pathway management network, which brings together eight government departments to form a network to support for young people to find ways into the economy.
‘Tembisa 10′ mother: I will reveal the babies’ location in my own time
The mother of the ‘Tembisa 10’ has broken her silence, saying that everything the Tsotetsi family said about her is not true.
Pirates considering one of Sundowns’ coaches if Zinnbauer goes
Orlando Pirates are planning to raid the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team in search of their new coach. A source has claimed that Steve Komphela’s name has been added to the list of possible candidates that Pirates are considering.