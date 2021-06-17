Daily news update: Ex-Eskom chair Mabuza dies, Malema threatens Sahpra and more

Neo Thale

Soweto residents say they will use Youth Day to demonstrate against undocumented foreign nationals who own spaza shops in the area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially launched the national pathway management network, which brings together eight government departments to form a network to support for young people to find ways into the economy.

The mother of the ‘Tembisa 10’ has broken her silence, saying that everything the Tsotetsi family said about her is not true.

Orlando Pirates are planning to raid the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team in search of their new coach. A source has claimed that Steve Komphela’s name has been added to the list of possible candidates that Pirates are considering.