Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
17 Jun 2021
3:58 am

Daily news update: Ex-Eskom chair Mabuza dies, Malema threatens Sahpra and more

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Jabu Mabuza at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Abuja, Nigeria 2014. Picture: World Economic Forum/Jakob Polacsek

Former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza passes away due to Covid-19

Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Moneyweb

Former chairperson and acting chief executive officer (CEO) of Eskom, Jabu Mabuza, has passed away, reportedly due to Covid-19 complications.

Malema to Sahpra: Approve Russian and Chinese vaccines or else

Julius Malema speaking on youth day

EFF leader Julius Malema speaking at the party’s Youth Day rally in Centurion on 16 June 2021. Picture: EFF (Twitter)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has demanded that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approve the use of Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines – Sputnik V and Sinovac in the country.

‘We are not xenophobic’ – Soweto residents protest against ‘illegal’ traders

Soweto foreign nationals evicted

Foreign nationals evicted at old Diepkloof Post office in Soweto, 16 June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Soweto residents say they will use Youth Day to demonstrate against undocumented foreign nationals who own spaza shops in the area.

Ramaphosa launches online platform for job opportunities

Ramaphosa launches online platform that links youth to opportunities

Ramaphosa launches online platform that links youth to opportunities . Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially launched the national pathway management network, which brings together eight government departments to form a network to support for young people to find ways into the economy.

‘Tembisa 10′ mother: I will reveal the babies’ location in my own time

Picture: iStock

The mother of the ‘Tembisa 10’ has broken her silence, saying that everything the Tsotetsi family said about her is not true.

Pirates considering one of Sundowns’ coaches if Zinnbauer goes

Orlando Pirates - Mamelodi Sundowns -Steve Komphela

Could Steve Komphela be the next head coach at Orlando Pirates? Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

Orlando Pirates are planning to raid the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team in search of their new coach. A source has claimed that Steve Komphela’s name has been added to the list of possible candidates that Pirates are considering.

