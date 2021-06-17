Simnikiwe Hlathsaneni
A third of SA’s kids at risk of online abuse, exploitation

Almost two thirds of children have been exposed to sexual images online and 18% have sent pictures of themselves to strangers.

One third of children in South Africa are at risk of online violence, exploitation and abuse. This is according to the SA Kids Online Survey, which reveals the benefits and dangers of online access and behaviour among children and parents. According to Toby Fricker, Unicef chief of communication and partnership in South Africa, the findings of the report highlight the importance of a collaborative approach to online safety and protection. This effort must involve children and young people themselves, caregivers, the technology industry, academia and government, as well as the critical need for support services for victims of online violence,...

