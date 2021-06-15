Daily news update: Tighter lockdown rules loading, Motsepe a ‘poor’ billionaire?

Neo Thale

Speaking to SABC on Sunday, the acting health minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, expressed concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases and warned that tighter lockdown restrictions could be implemented.

Witbank Technical High School in Mpumalanga was the scene of violent confrontations and physical fights between parents outside Witbank Technical High School on Monday morning.

On Sunday, eNCA’s news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon tweeted in a panic that he received a text message from an unnamed person who was at a hostel when he was ordered to carry out a hit on the journalist.

A 29-year-old Gqeberha woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old boy in June 2020.

The animosity between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane seems to grow every week, following the public spat relating to a signing-on fee, which Downs have demanded back from Mosimane’s wife Moira Tlhagale, who acts as ‘Jingles” agent at MT Sports Management & Marketing.