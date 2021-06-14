A woman from Pretoria was lucky to have survived what could have been a robbery as a result of metal spikes on the N4 in Mpumalanga last week.
Trisha Poll* (not her real name) told Rekord she had been driving from Hazyview to Pretoria, when she drove over the spikes on the road.
Just after eMalahleni (Witbank) towards Bronkhorstspruit, Poll said she saw a black and yellow signage closing off the lane she was driving in, diverting me into the next lane when she hit what she thought was the signage.
She drove for 20 more minutes then realised she had a flat tyre and that the robbers may have placed the spikes right next to the signage to hide them from motorists.
Luckily she had run-flats tyres and managed to drive for a while longer.
“It was dark, so I couldn’t stop. So I drove slowly in the emergency lane. I was scared for my life, ” the 23-year-old woman told the publication.
She was able to drive to safety.
Motorists have been complaining about the spiking hotspots on the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga between Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral off-ramp.
According to Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, the matter had been raised in parliament.
#Cabinet has expressed concern at the increase in cases of vehicle spiking on the country’s highways secluded roads, which have resulted in the robbery & killing of some of the motorists, calling on law-enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to arrest the perpetrators.
— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) June 10, 2021
The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has previously warned motorists to be on the lookout for metal spikes placed on the roads.
While doing patrol duties along the N4 Highway near the Diamond Hill Toll Plaza earlier this year, TMPD members discovered metal spikes that were placed on the road.
“These spikes are usually placed by criminals to force vehicles to stop after driving over the spikes. Motorists are then attacked by these perpetrators, especially at night. Targeted areas are mostly highways and quiet roads,” said the department.
“The TMPD would like to warn motorists to be extremely vigilant, especially when driving at night. The TMPD will continue to prioritise patrols along such roads.”
Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde