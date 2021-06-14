Citizen reporter

She drove for 20 more minutes then realised she had a flat tyre and that the robbers may have placed the spikes right next to the signage to hide them from motorists.

A woman from Pretoria was lucky to have survived what could have been a robbery as a result of metal spikes on the N4 in Mpumalanga last week.

Trisha Poll* (not her real name) told Rekord she had been driving from Hazyview to Pretoria, when she drove over the spikes on the road.

Just after eMalahleni (Witbank) towards Bronkhorstspruit, Poll said she saw a black and yellow signage closing off the lane she was driving in, diverting me into the next lane when she hit what she thought was the signage.

Luckily she had run-flats tyres and managed to drive for a while longer.