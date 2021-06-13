Khehla Sithole to ascend to new SADC position

Siyanda Ndlovu

The South African Police Service (Saps) National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, will be appointed as the new chairperson of the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) for the coming year.

In a statement released on Sunday, Saps said Sitole will be officially appointed on 16 June 2021 in an event accompanied by a ceremonial handing over of the Sword of Command from the outgoing Botswana chief of police to Sitole.

SARPCCO is responsible for coordinating police forces to combine resources and expertise in fighting transnational crime in Southern Africa.

Saps said in a statement that the body has been able to develop a comprehensive approach in terms of regional policing through the cooperative engagement of member countries such as joint cross-border operations, joint training, harmonisation of legislation, and the sharing of good practices.

The member countries that will be taking part in the virtual event are South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Namibia, DRC, Lesotho, Madagascar, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Mauritius, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

