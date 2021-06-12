Daily news update: Win for rural KZN women, SAA goes private, J&J vaccines head to SA

Neo Thale

The Department of Health says 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine have been cleared for shipping to South Africa “as a matter of extreme urgency” from the US.

The provincial Gauteng health department on Friday warned the province was continuing to see a spike in new Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations which are starting to put pressure on healthcare facilities.

In a victory for rural women in KwaZulu-Natal, the Pietermaritzburg High Court has declared the Zulu monarchy’s Ingomyama Trust acted unlawfully when it entered into lease agreements with residents living on land under its control, when the residents were the true owners under customary Zulu law.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday morning announced the new SAA will be jointly owned by a strategic equity partner, Takatso Consortium.

Despite reports that a missing persons case has been opened, due to the fact that no one can find decuplet mom Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, the Department of Social Development (DSD) has gone on record to say that she is not missing.

With the Carling Black Label Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates set for next month, sponsors Carling Black Label have released the latest votes for the line-ups.