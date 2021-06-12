News
12 Jun 2021
Daily news update: Win for rural KZN women, SAA goes private, J&J vaccines head to SA

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Johnson & Johnson said on 10 June 2021 that the US Food and Drug Administration had authorised an extension for the shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months. The news comes as millions of doses of the single-shot vaccine, which is stored at refrigerator temperatures, were in danger of expiring and being tossed. Picture: Frederic J. Brown/AFP

300k J&J Covid-19 vaccines to be shipped to SA ‘urgently’

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 07, 2021, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Covid-19 vaccines are seen on a table in Los Angeles, California. – Johnson & Johnson said on June 10, 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration had authorized an extension for the shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months. The news comes as millions of doses of the single-shot vaccine, which is stored at refrigerator temperatures, were in danger of expiring and being tossed. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

The Department of Health says 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine have been cleared for shipping to South Africa “as a matter of extreme urgency” from the US.

Over 1000 Gauteng pupils tested positive for Covid-19 in past week

Covid-19 in Gauteng schools

Picture: iStock

The provincial Gauteng health department on Friday warned the province was continuing to see a spike in new Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations which are starting to put pressure on healthcare facilities.

Victory for rural women over KZN’s Ingonyama Trust

Zwelithini

The late king Goodwill Zwelithini was the sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust. Picture: Gallo Images

In a victory for rural women in KwaZulu-Natal, the Pietermaritzburg High Court has declared the Zulu monarchy’s Ingomyama Trust acted unlawfully when it entered into lease agreements with residents living on land under its control, when the residents were the true owners under customary Zulu law.

Black consortium takes 51% of SAA, government holds 49%

SAA

Picture: iStock

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday morning announced the new SAA will be jointly owned by a strategic equity partner, Takatso Consortium.

Decuplet mom update: DSD says Gosiame Thamara Sithole is not missing

Since finding out about the birth of the babies, various government departments have been in search of the missing dectuplet mom | Picture: iStock

Despite reports that a missing persons case has been opened, due to the fact that no one can find decuplet mom Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, the Department of Social Development (DSD) has gone on record to say that she is not missing.

Latest Carling Black Label Cup starting line-ups for Chiefs and Pirates

Carling-Black-Label-Kaizer-Chiefs-Orlando-Pirates

Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates and Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs during 2021 Carling Black Label media launch at Focus Room, Johannesburg. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

With the Carling Black Label Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates set for next month, sponsors Carling Black Label have released the latest votes for the line-ups.

