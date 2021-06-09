News
Neo Thale
9 Jun 2021
Daily news update: ANC indulges Ace (again), Mkhize gets boot, GDP grows

Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

ANC gives Ace another chance to say sorry

Ace Magashule speaking into a microphone

Ace Magashule, suspended ANC secretary-general, speaks ahead of former South African president Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on 26 May 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has been given a second chance to apologise to the party’s structures and the top brass hope he will do so this week.

Ramaphosa places Mkhize on special leave amid corruption probe

Dr Zweli Mkhize and President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town on 27 February 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Presidency announced on Tuesday.

GDP growth welcomed, but still in negative territory

Picture: iStock

Real gross domestic product increased at an annualised rate of 4.6% in the first quarter of 2021, following an increase of 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

WATCH: France’s Macron slapped by man during regional tour

Emmanuel Macron slapped

Picture: Screenshot (Twitter)

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said.

What we know about the SA mother who gave birth to 10 babies

Picture: Freestocks on Unsplash

Welcoming 10 babies has seen a South African woman break the Guinness World Record previously held by Malian national Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

Five on-loan Orlando Pirates players that might be recalled

DStv Premiership: Five Orlando Pirates players that might be recalled

Justice Chabalala ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

With the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season wrapped up, Orlando Pirates have five of their players on loan and they might bring them back to the club.

