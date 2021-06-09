Daily news update: ANC indulges Ace (again), Mkhize gets boot, GDP grows

Neo Thale

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has been given a second chance to apologise to the party’s structures and the top brass hope he will do so this week.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Presidency announced on Tuesday.

Real gross domestic product increased at an annualised rate of 4.6% in the first quarter of 2021, following an increase of 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said.

Welcoming 10 babies has seen a South African woman break the Guinness World Record previously held by Malian national Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

With the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season wrapped up, Orlando Pirates have five of their players on loan and they might bring them back to the club.