De Klerk announced on his 85th birthday he was diagnosed with mesothelioma.

Former president FW De Klerk’s health is reportedly deteriorating, eNCA reported on Tuesday.

The FW De Klerk Foundation confirmed to the news channel De Klerk has been undergoing treatment for mesothelioma for a few months.

In March, De Klerk announced on his 85th birthday he was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the tissue lining the lungs.

“Mr De Klerk will start a course of immunotherapy next week. There is no immediate threat and we are confident the treatment will be successful,” the foundation said in a statement at the time.

The announcement came less than a year after his son, Willem, died of cancer in October at the age of 53.

ENCA reported De Klerk’s condition was getting worse and his family had asked for privacy at this stage.

The broadcaster said his foundation is expected to issue a statement soon on behalf of the family about his condition.

According to WebMD, mesothelioma is cancer of the mesothelium, a membrane that lines the inside of the body’s cavities, such as the abdomen or chest. Three out of every four cases of mesothelioma disease begin in the chest cavity. Mesothelioma can also begin in the abdominal cavity and around the heart.

The Citizen is unable to verify whether De Klerk has been admitted to hospital and his health condition.

Attempts to get hold of foundation spokesperson Dave Steward were unsuccessful. This story will be updated once we receive comment.