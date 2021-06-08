Daily news update: ‘Aunty Mattie’ passes away, Mkhize vs Ramaphosa and more

Neo Thale

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has refuted reports that he blames President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Digital Vibes investigation, which has plagued him since Daily Maverick broke the story earlier in the year.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday gave an update pertaining to major strategic developments at the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to recover the scheme’s financial viability.

Veteran film and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died, aged 66.

A woman died after an ex-security guard at a Pakistani hospital posed as a doctor and performed surgery on her, police said Monday.

Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, is back on social media and the rapper is posting up a storm.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt had muddied the waters so badly at the club that it was going to take too much time for things to settle, according to insiders at the club.