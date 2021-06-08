News
News | South Africa
8 Jun 2021
Daily news update: ‘Aunty Mattie’ passes away, Mkhize vs Ramaphosa and more

PRETORIA, MAY 14: Shaleen Surtie-Richards at the premiere of Treurgrond on May 14, 2015 at Menlyn Shopping Centre in Pretoria. (Photo by Gallo Images / Rapport / Theana Breugem)

Mkhize denies blaming Ramaphosa for Digital Vibes pressure

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has refuted reports that he blames President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Digital Vibes investigation, which has plagued him since Daily Maverick broke the story earlier in the year.

Road Accident Fund ‘biggest liability after Eskom’

fikile mbalula road accident fund raf (2)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday gave an update pertaining to major strategic developments at the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to recover the scheme’s financial viability.

Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Picture: Screenshot

Veteran film and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died, aged 66.

Woman dies in hospital after security guard performs surgery

Security guard performs surgery on woman

Picture: Getty Images

A woman died after an ex-security guard at a Pakistani hospital posed as a doctor and performed surgery on her, police said Monday.

AKA back on the socials with ‘Piss on Your Grave’ post

AKA 'piss on your grave' post

AKA back on social media since the passing of his late fiancée Anele Nellie Tembe. Picture: Instagram

Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, is back on social media and the rapper is posting up a storm.

Did Hunt’s outbursts make him lose the dressing room at Kaizer Chiefs?

Gavin Hunt

Gavin Hunt was fired by Kaizer Chiefs with two games to go before the end of the season. (Picture: Elia Benndict/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt had muddied the waters so badly at the club that it was going to take too much time for things to settle, according to insiders at the club.

