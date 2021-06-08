Daily news update: ‘Aunty Mattie’ passes away, Mkhize vs Ramaphosa and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Mkhize denies blaming Ramaphosa for Digital Vibes pressure
Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has refuted reports that he blames President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Digital Vibes investigation, which has plagued him since Daily Maverick broke the story earlier in the year.
Road Accident Fund ‘biggest liability after Eskom’
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday gave an update pertaining to major strategic developments at the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to recover the scheme’s financial viability.
Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away
Veteran film and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died, aged 66.
Woman dies in hospital after security guard performs surgery
A woman died after an ex-security guard at a Pakistani hospital posed as a doctor and performed surgery on her, police said Monday.
AKA back on the socials with ‘Piss on Your Grave’ post
Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, is back on social media and the rapper is posting up a storm.
Did Hunt’s outbursts make him lose the dressing room at Kaizer Chiefs?
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt had muddied the waters so badly at the club that it was going to take too much time for things to settle, according to insiders at the club.