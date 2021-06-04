DA’s deputy mayor arrested for allegedly murdering his predecessor in Stellenbosch

News24 Wire

The deputy mayor of Stellenbosch, Nyaniso Jindela, his wife, Unathi, and Kayamandi taxi owner Gladstone Relegu appeared briefly in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Thursday following their arrest in connection with the murder of the town's former deputy mayor.

Jindela’s predecessor, 56-year-old Cameron Mcako, was shot outside his Kayamandi tavern on 1 November 2019 in what the police believed was a politically motivated murder.

The three accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused were released on R5,000 bail each with strict bail conditions, which included house arrest for all.

“The house arrest gets suspended when they have to get medical attention. They have to inform the investigating officer when they have to get medical attention unless it’s an emergency.

“It is also suspended on Sundays when the deputy mayor and his wife have to attend church,” he added.

The accused will be allowed to go to work.

Relegu did not raise the issue of attending church.

Ntabazalila said the trio had been instructed not to change residential addresses without providing the investigating officer with a written notification.

They have also been barred from interfering with witnesses.

“They must hand over their travel documents, must not be 500m from any border of entry, they may not leave the Western Cape without informing the investigating officer and must report to the police in Stellenbosch on Mondays and Fridays between 08:00 and 20:00.”

The case was transferred to the Western Cape High Court, where the accused will join Phumlani Sibongo who was arrested after Mcako’s death.

They are expected back in the dock on June 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

Sibongo has already appeared pre-trial on the same charges.

Meanwhile, the Stellenbosch Municipality said it viewed the allegation in a serious light. Jindela was elected unopposed as the new executive deputy mayor of Stellenbosch in November 2020.

“The municipal manager referred the matter to the Office of the Speaker for handling in terms of Schedule 1 of the Municipal Systems Act [Code of Conduct for Councillors].

“The police investigation should be allowed to run its course thoroughly and transparently to ensure that justice is served. Any queries around the case should be directed to the SAPS, the political party concerned, and the provincial minister for local government,” it added.