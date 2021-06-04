South Africa
South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
4 Jun 2021
Daily news update: NPA get help to capture Guptas, Cyril says MPs are struggling

Ajay and Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Jagdish Parekh, standing. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

‘MPs struggle to make ends meet’: Ramaphosa pleads backbenchers’ case

Ramaphosa speaking in Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking in Parliament. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to dismiss the notion that members of Parliament were “living it up”. He said they often “struggle to make ends meet”.

Interpol asked to arrest Guptas and send them back to SA for trial

Gupta brothers

Ajay and Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Jagdish Parekh, standing. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigating Directorate (ID) has applied to Interpol to assist with arrest warrants for, among others, Atul Gupta, wife Chetali, Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti.

Eskom CEO De Ruyter apologises to the nation for load shedding

Andre de Ruyter

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: Moneyweb

With the country facing rolling blackouts due to Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on, CEO Andre de Ruyter on Thursday apologised to South Africans for the continued power cuts.

Mbeki gives Cyril fire power for Zuma

Mbeki elections ANC

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Masi Losi

Former president Thabo Mbeki has never been comfortable in the limelight, especially when it comes to the party politics of the ANC. That is why his remarks this week carry such weight.

WATCH: Teen fights off bear with bare hands to save her dogs

teen fights off bear

The 17 year old chased off the bear with her bare hands to save the family dogs. Picture: Screengrab

Would you fight off a bear to save your pets?

Zwane reveals the secret behind Kaizer Chiefs turnaround

Kaizer Chiefs

Arthur Zwane (r) embraces his goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Arthur Zwane has explained why Amakhosi managed to put up such an improved display on Wednesday, in coming from behind to beat Golden Arrows 3-2 and in turn ensuring that they keep their DStv Premiership status.

 

