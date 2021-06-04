Daily news update: NPA get help to capture Guptas, Cyril says MPs are struggling

Neo Thale

President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to dismiss the notion that members of Parliament were “living it up”. He said they often “struggle to make ends meet”.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigating Directorate (ID) has applied to Interpol to assist with arrest warrants for, among others, Atul Gupta, wife Chetali, Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti.

Eskom CEO De Ruyter apologises to the nation for load shedding With the country facing rolling blackouts due to Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on, CEO Andre de Ruyter on Thursday apologised to South Africans for the continued power cuts.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has never been comfortable in the limelight, especially when it comes to the party politics of the ANC. That is why his remarks this week carry such weight.

Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Arthur Zwane has explained why Amakhosi managed to put up such an improved display on Wednesday, in coming from behind to beat Golden Arrows 3-2 and in turn ensuring that they keep their DStv Premiership status.