Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
1 minute read
3 Jun 2021
4:00 am
Premium
Premium | South Africa

Jobs bloodbath leaves youth bleeding

Reitumetse Makwea

Cosatu says the government and the private sector have failed the economy on the implementation of an economic recovery plan.

Picture: Neil McCartney
Youth Month has arrived and while many young people celebrate a significant milestone in their lives, stats have shown that more than 9.3% of university graduates are unemployed. This after South Africa’s unemployment rate reached a record-high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021. Graduating for many reflects the beginning of their lives and their independence but, in reality, it is the start of one of the glaring issues facing the youth. ALSO READ: SA official unemployment rate hits record high of 32.6% Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday released its Quarterly Labour Force Survey, which highlighted that...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS NEWS

No light at the end of SA's unemployment tunnel
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

NEWS

Daily news update: More load shedding, unemployment rate and Pitso vs Sundowns
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

BUSINESS NEWS

SA official unemployment rate hits record high of 32.6%
2 days ago
2 days ago

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon is hiring in South Africa - here's what you need to know
1 month ago
1 month ago