News
News | South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
3 Jun 2021
3:30 am

Daily news update: De Ruyter cleared of racism charges, NPA’s Downer fights back

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Twitter/ANC

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Downer hits back at Zuma: Trial will go on, with or without me

SAFRICA-POLITICS-CORRUPTION-TRIAL-ZUMA

Billy Downer, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) lead prosecutor in the corruption trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Phill Magakoe/Pool/AFP

The lead prosecutor in Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial, Billy Downer SC, has shot back at the former president’s claims that he’s “turned the prosecution into a personal legacy project”.

Eskom’s De Ruyter cleared of racism allegations

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Financial Mail

Eskom chief executive officer, Andre de Ruyter, has been cleared of racism and abuse of power allegations by advocate Ishmale Semenya, the power utility announced on Wednesday.

‘They stole it from us! Sneaky eNCA! Wicked, tricksy, false!’ – EFF furious

Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes

The EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, are not happy with broadcaster eNCA, after the channel allegedly “stole” an interview with Malema during the fracas at the Pan African Parliament (PAP) in Midrand.

 Thabo Mbeki is back – with the last laugh

Mbeki elections ANC

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Masi Losi

Former president Thabo Mbeki has emerged from the shadows into which he was pushed by the 52nd national conference of the ANC to lead comfortably from the front – with Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval.

This Cape Town hotel pool is one of the best in the world

the silo hotel pool

The rooftop pool at The Silo Hotel in Cape Town. Picture: Facebook

What makes a hotel pool one of the best in the world? Well, according to Big Seven Travel, mesmerising and memorable sunsets against the backdrop of the Cape Town skyline along with unrivalled views of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head as well as the Atlantic Ocean.

DONE DEAL: AmaZulu defender Mabiliso signs for Kaizer Chiefs

Sibusiso Mabiliso

Sbusiso Mabiliso of AmaZulu is set to join Kaizer Chiefs next season. Picture: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

Latest news on the alleged transfer of AmaZulu FC defender Sibusiso Mabiliso to Kaizer Chiefs is that the deal has been concluded.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Eskom's De Ruyter cleared of racism allegations
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

MGOSI

DONE DEAL: AmaZulu defender Mabiliso signs for Kaizer Chiefs
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Thabo Mbeki is back – with the last laugh
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Killing us for their sport
3 days ago
3 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Eskom's De Ruyter cleared of racism allegations
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

MGOSI

DONE DEAL: AmaZulu defender Mabiliso signs for Kaizer Chiefs
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Thabo Mbeki is back – with the last laugh
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Killing us for their sport
3 days ago
3 days ago