Daily news update: De Ruyter cleared of racism charges, NPA’s Downer fights back

The lead prosecutor in Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial, Billy Downer SC, has shot back at the former president’s claims that he’s “turned the prosecution into a personal legacy project”.

Eskom chief executive officer, Andre de Ruyter, has been cleared of racism and abuse of power allegations by advocate Ishmale Semenya, the power utility announced on Wednesday.

The EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, are not happy with broadcaster eNCA, after the channel allegedly “stole” an interview with Malema during the fracas at the Pan African Parliament (PAP) in Midrand.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has emerged from the shadows into which he was pushed by the 52nd national conference of the ANC to lead comfortably from the front – with Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval.

What makes a hotel pool one of the best in the world? Well, according to Big Seven Travel, mesmerising and memorable sunsets against the backdrop of the Cape Town skyline along with unrivalled views of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head as well as the Atlantic Ocean.

Latest news on the alleged transfer of AmaZulu FC defender Sibusiso Mabiliso to Kaizer Chiefs is that the deal has been concluded.