Multimedia
Africa | Multimedia | News | South Africa
Thapelo Lekabe
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
28 May 2021
3:46 pm

WATCH: French President Macron arrives at Union Buildings

Thapelo Lekabe

This is Macron’s first visit to South Africa and is at the invitation of Ramaphosa.

According to the Presidency, the visit is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between South Africa and France. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday afternoon for his state visit to South Africa.

Macron was welcomed by his counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was joined by a ministerial delegation.

According to the Presidency, the visit is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between South Africa and France, which is substantiated by a number of bilateral agreements in various areas of cooperation.

The presidents will also discuss trade and investment, Covid-19 vaccines and technical skills training in South Africa in collaboration with the private sector.

South Africa is France’s largest trading partner in Africa, while France is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner in the European Union (EU).

This is Macron’s first visit to South Africa and is at the invitation of Ramaphosa.

In 2019, he indicated he wanted to come to SA but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his trip had to be put off.

Later on Friday, Ramaphosa and Macron are expected to pay a visit to the Vaccine Production Support Initiative for Africa at the University of Pretoria where they will lead a high-level seminar on manufacturing vaccines in Africa.

The two leaders will be in conversation with scientists and industry leaders.

READ NEXT: Ramaphosa and Macron to discuss trade, investment, Covid-19, vaccines

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa and Macron to discuss trade, investment, Covid-19, vaccines
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Mantashe: ANC step aside resolution doesn't target specific individuals
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Ramaphosa won't be testifying at Zondo commission next week
1 day ago
1 day ago

WORLD

Macron recognises France's 'responsibility' in Rwanda genocide
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa and Macron to discuss trade, investment, Covid-19, vaccines
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Mantashe: ANC step aside resolution doesn't target specific individuals
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Ramaphosa won't be testifying at Zondo commission next week
1 day ago
1 day ago

WORLD

Macron recognises France's 'responsibility' in Rwanda genocide
1 day ago
1 day ago