Ramaphosa and Macron to discuss trade, investment, Covid-19, vaccines

South Africa is France’s largest trading partner in Africa, while France is SA's second-largest trading partner in the EU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host French President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit on Friday at the Union Buildings.

This will be Macron’s first visit to South Africa and is at the invitation of Ramaphosa.

According to the Presidency, the visit aims to deepen bilateral cooperation between South Africa and France.

The presidents will discuss trade and investment, including technical skills training in South Africa in collaboration with the private sector.

“The engagement also aims to deepen understanding regarding multilateral and global issues of mutual concern, such as the need for reform of the UN Security Council,” acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Thursday.

“The leaders will also discuss the establishment of a predictable framework of cooperation between Africa and the UN and its agencies in ensuring peace and security on the African continent.”

The ministerial delegation that will join Ramaphosa includes International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel.

Among issues the two heads of state are also expected to discuss include climate change and peace and security on the African continent.

“The visit will focus on issues pertaining to the global response to Covid-19 and the economic, health, research and manufacturing responses to the current pandemic and beyond.”

High-level seminar on vaccines

Ramaphosa and Macron will also pay a visit to the Vaccine Production Support Initiative for Africa at the University of Pretoria where they will lead a high-level seminar on manufacturing vaccines in Africa. The two leaders will be in conversation with scientists and industry leaders.

“This session will address questions such as what the experience has been in managing Covid-19 and what needs to be done to strengthen the public health system and addressing the pandemic in Africa. Delegates will also look at what kind of support is needed to develop the capacity of the African continent to manufacture vaccines in the short and long term.

“South Africa will articulate its campaign, shared with India, for international support and solidarity that will enhance access to vaccines and enable the domestic production of life-saving pharmaceutical products,” the Presidency said.

