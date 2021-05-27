More missing persons despite months of lockdown

Marizka Coetzer
Picture: iStock
The reports of missing people including missing children have increased dramatically despite being in a national lockdown for more than a year. Baby Ivakele Xolose, from the Western Cape, was reported missing on Monday and found dead on Tuesday. A Johannesburg woman, Yolandi Botes, also went missing at the end of last month when she took an Uber and her body was discovered in the Vaal River at the beginning of this month. Jacs Thomas, co-founder and director at Pink Ladies, which keeps a database of missing people, said missing cases across South Africa have exploded. ALSO READ: Community scammed...

