South Africa
South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
27 May 2021
4:00 am

Daily news update: lockdown loading, Mpofu defends Zuma, Makamu arrested

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Screenshot

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Moyane’s startling Sars claims at Zondo commission

Former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 26 May 2021.. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 26 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Asked on Wednesday whether he read the scathing 2018 Nugent Commission of Inquiry report on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) while he was at the helm of the tax receiver, former commissioner Tom Moyane made the startling admission he never perused the document, which included findings questioning his integrity as commissioner.

Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change

3 rules that could change if South Africa moves to an adjusted level 2 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Speculation that another booze ban could be on the cards ran rife this week, as South Africans braced themselves for another “family meeting” with the president.

WATCH: What Malema said about Mpofu representing Zuma in 2018

Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: EFF/YouTube

News that senior EFF member Dali Mpofu has joined advocate Thabani Masuku’s legal team representing former president Jacob Zuma in his corruption trial, has caused an uproar.

Bishop Makamu out on R2000 bail after rape arrest

Israel Makamu

Bishop Israel Makamu.

Bishop Israel Makamu has been released on R2000 bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court after being arrested for sexual assault earlier on Wednesday.

Mohale: ‘Marriages go through ups and downs’, but I’m not divorcing Somizi

Mohale

Mohale Motaung.

Mohale Motaung is carving himself a name in acting and his latest role in Mzansi Magic’s Rockville proves just that.

Percy Tau: If you loan me out, it is based on what exactly?

Percy Tau

Percy Tau sees no reason for Brighton to loan him out again next season. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Percy Tau has questioned why Brighton and Hove Albion would send him back on loan next season, when they have barely given the 27 year-old a chance to show what he can do in England.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Bishop Makamu out on R2000 bail after rape arrest
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

WORLD SOCCER

Percy Tau: If you loan me out, it is based on what exactly?
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Malema told us Mpofu could be Zuma's lawyer in future
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

POLITICS

Malema and Shivambu tell critics 'they can voetsek'
6 days ago
6 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Bishop Makamu out on R2000 bail after rape arrest
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

WORLD SOCCER

Percy Tau: If you loan me out, it is based on what exactly?
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Malema told us Mpofu could be Zuma's lawyer in future
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

POLITICS

Malema and Shivambu tell critics 'they can voetsek'
6 days ago
6 days ago