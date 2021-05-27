Daily news update: lockdown loading, Mpofu defends Zuma, Makamu arrested

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Moyane’s startling Sars claims at Zondo commission
Asked on Wednesday whether he read the scathing 2018 Nugent Commission of Inquiry report on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) while he was at the helm of the tax receiver, former commissioner Tom Moyane made the startling admission he never perused the document, which included findings questioning his integrity as commissioner.
Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change
Speculation that another booze ban could be on the cards ran rife this week, as South Africans braced themselves for another “family meeting” with the president.
WATCH: What Malema said about Mpofu representing Zuma in 2018
News that senior EFF member Dali Mpofu has joined advocate Thabani Masuku’s legal team representing former president Jacob Zuma in his corruption trial, has caused an uproar.
Bishop Makamu out on R2000 bail after rape arrest
Bishop Israel Makamu has been released on R2000 bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court after being arrested for sexual assault earlier on Wednesday.
Mohale: ‘Marriages go through ups and downs’, but I’m not divorcing Somizi
Mohale Motaung is carving himself a name in acting and his latest role in Mzansi Magic’s Rockville proves just that.
Percy Tau: If you loan me out, it is based on what exactly?
Percy Tau has questioned why Brighton and Hove Albion would send him back on loan next season, when they have barely given the 27 year-old a chance to show what he can do in England.