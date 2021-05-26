South Africa
South Africa
26 May 2021
Daily news update: More charges for Ace, KZN cadres step aside and more

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

 R4 billion Coin-it get-rich-quick scheme ends in tears, suicides

helicopter

Coin-it helicopter loaded on a truck. Picture: Asset Forfeiture Unit

To most of the country Coin-it Trading was simply another in a long list of get-rich-quick schemes which results in a laugh from those who think they’re too smart to fall for these kind of scams.

Magashule’s nemesis Dukwana named as Free State ANC convenor

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana testifying at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Mxolisi Dukwana, suspended ANC secretary Ace Magashule’s arch-rival, has been appointed as convenor of the Free State interim provincial committee (IPC).

Zandile Gumede among 12 ANC KZN members to step aside

Zandile Gumede

Zandile Gumede outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court facing charges of fraud and corruption that emanated from a 2017 Durban Solid Waste contract. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday confirmed that 12 members of the party affected by its step-aside resolution, including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, have taken a break from their positions in the party.

Ramaphosa ‘the last witness’ as Zondo seeks limited extension

While President Cyril Ramaphosa might have admitted to the failures of cadre deployment at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, his testimony was vague and non-specific in order to avoid discrediting the ANC and implicating himself, said political analysts.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 28 April 2021, appearing in his capacity as president of the ANC. Picture: Neil McCartney

The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has revealed that the commission is seeking another extension to complete its work.

David Hasselhoff goes drag racing in Chicken Licken’s new ad

knight rider

The new Chicken Licken ad is inspired by the Knight Rider series. Picture: Screengrab

Nando’s, long known for its tongue in cheek, hilarious adverts has stiff competition with a new ad from competitors Chicken Licken.

Kaizer Chiefs close in on Cape Town Spurs winger

Abednego Mosiatlhaga

Abednego Mosiatlhaga of Cape Town Spurs is linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

A source at Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that Cape Town Spurs right winger Abednego Mosiatlhaga is on his way to Naturena should discussions with all concerned parties go well in the next couple of weeks.

