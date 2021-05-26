Daily news update: More charges for Ace, KZN cadres step aside and more

Neo Thale

To most of the country Coin-it Trading was simply another in a long list of get-rich-quick schemes which results in a laugh from those who think they’re too smart to fall for these kind of scams.

Mxolisi Dukwana, suspended ANC secretary Ace Magashule’s arch-rival, has been appointed as convenor of the Free State interim provincial committee (IPC).

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday confirmed that 12 members of the party affected by its step-aside resolution, including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, have taken a break from their positions in the party.

The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has revealed that the commission is seeking another extension to complete its work.

Nando’s, long known for its tongue in cheek, hilarious adverts has stiff competition with a new ad from competitors Chicken Licken.

A source at Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that Cape Town Spurs right winger Abednego Mosiatlhaga is on his way to Naturena should discussions with all concerned parties go well in the next couple of weeks.