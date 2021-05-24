Former G4S employee arrested over alleged theft of R2.4 million 

Thapelo Lekabe

The Hawks say the suspect is alleged to have built a house from the suspected stolen millions.

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a former G4S employee for the alleged theft of R2.4 million from the security company’s depot in Westville.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale on Monday said the man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She said he was nabbed with the assistance of Crime Intelligence members after he had been on the run.

“It is alleged that in December 2019, the suspect who was an employee at G4S stole R2.4 million from the G4S Cash Solutions depot in Westville. A case was opened which prompted the Hawks’ investigation. A warrant for his arrest was issued by court after a thorough probe,” Mogale said in a statement.

Mogale said the suspect is alleged to have built a house from the suspected stolen millions. She said the Asset Forfeiture Unit will assist the Hawks with further investigations.

The suspect was expected to appear at the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

