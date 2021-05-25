Daily news update: Possible booze ban, Cele’s ‘reckless new gun laws and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Third Covid wave: Booze ban not off the table, says Health Dept
The Department of Health is confident that it has the capacity to deal with the third wave of Covid-19 infections, but that does not mean a potential booze ban is off the table.
Cele’s new gun laws ‘irrational’, ‘reckless’, ‘peak of idiocy’
The proposed amendments to the Firearms Control Act has caused an uproar among South Africans with a number of organisations raising their concern on one particular issue.
Security drones on patrol – don’t get caught with your pants down
Residents of Johannesburg’s northern suburbs might want to reconsider any nude sunbathing sessions they have planned, since a few new eyes in the sky will be roaming about their neighbourhoods in future.
Former F1 chief Max Mosley dies aged 81
Max Mosley, the former president of motor sports’ world governing body the FIA, has died aged 81, ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone announced on Monday.
Where is Babes’ tooth? Twitterati reacts to DJ Tira video
A video that has no words, but the audio is being unpacked by the streets of Twitter. Durban’s finest, DJ Tira, Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo and Dlaldla Mshunqisi video of them listening to a track has gone viral.
Have Gavin Hunt and Kaizer Chiefs management smoked peace pipe?
It has emerged that things have settled at Kaizer Chiefs and coach Gavin Hunt and the club’s management are singing from the same hymn book again.