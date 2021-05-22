Daily news update: Macron coming to SA, Gigaba calls wife a liar, Zuma wants acquittal

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
‘Creative imagination’: Gigaba tells Zondo that his wife is a liar
Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba testified at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture for the first time on Friday and dealt with his estranged wife’s “extensive lies”.
Zuma wants acquittal on arms deal charges if Downer is recused
Former president Jacob Zuma has reportedly asked the high court in Pietermaritzburg to acquit him of all charges in his arms deal corruption case.
PICS: Alleged poachers caught trying to sell pangolin in Midrand
Three alleged pangolin poachers were bust red-handed and arrested when they tried to sell an animal to a “potential client” at a Shell garage on the N1 in Midrand on Friday.
William and Harry hit out at BBC over ‘deceitful’ Diana interview
Princes William and Harry on Thursday hit out at the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir over “the deceitful way” Bashir obtained his explosive TV interview with Princess Diana, their late mother, in which she detailed her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.
Afcon winner Helman Mkhalele takes up Bafana Bafana role
The South African Football Association (Safa) on Friday named former Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele as the local assistant to newly-appointed head coach Hugo Broos after a protracted appointment process.