22 May 2021
Daily news update: Macron coming to SA, Gigaba calls wife a liar, Zuma wants acquittal

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images

Ramaphosa to host France’s Macron at Union Buildings

France’s President Emmanuel Macron welcomes South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa upon his arrival for a dinner at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on 17 May 2021. Picture: Ludovic Marin/AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa, fresh from a trip to Paris, will host France President Emmanuel Macron next Friday at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

‘Creative imagination’: Gigaba tells Zondo that his wife is a liar

Malusi Gigaba

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba testified at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture for the first time on Friday and dealt with his estranged wife’s “extensive lies”.

Zuma wants acquittal on arms deal charges if Downer is recused

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, greets supporters in the gallery of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Former president Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, greets supporters in the gallery of the high court in Pietermaritzburg on 17 May 2021. Picture: Reuters/Rogan Ward

Former president Jacob Zuma has reportedly asked the high court in Pietermaritzburg to acquit him of all charges in his arms deal corruption case.

PICS: Alleged poachers caught trying to sell pangolin in Midrand

Three suspects were arrested by SAPS whilst trying to sell a live pangolin at the Shell Ultra City in Samrand, 21 May 2021. The sting operation was conducted as a team by a few different organisations that help fight against the trade in endangered wildlife. Picture: Neil McCartney

Three suspects were arrested by Saps whilst trying to sell a live pangolin at the Shell Ultra City in Samrand on 21 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Three alleged pangolin poachers were bust red-handed and arrested when they tried to sell an animal to a “potential client” at a Shell garage on the N1 in Midrand on Friday.

William and Harry hit out at BBC over ‘deceitful’ Diana interview

Princess Diana

In this file photo taken on November 14, 1992 Princess Diana leaves a bookshop in Paris. – The BBC is to publish the findings of an internal investigation on into how the journalist Martin Bashir secured an explosive 1995 interview with princess Diana. Picture: Vincent Amalvy/AFP

Princes William and Harry on Thursday hit out at the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir over “the deceitful way” Bashir obtained his explosive TV interview with Princess Diana, their late mother, in which she detailed her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

Afcon winner Helman Mkhalele takes up Bafana Bafana role

Helman Mkhalele. Picture: Gary M Prior/Allsport

Helman Mkhalele. Picture: Gary M Prior/Allsport

The South African Football Association (Safa) on Friday named former Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele as the local assistant to newly-appointed head coach Hugo Broos after a protracted appointment process.

 

