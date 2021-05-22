Daily news update: Macron coming to SA, Gigaba calls wife a liar, Zuma wants acquittal

Neo Thale

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba testified at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture for the first time on Friday and dealt with his estranged wife’s “extensive lies”.

Former president Jacob Zuma has reportedly asked the high court in Pietermaritzburg to acquit him of all charges in his arms deal corruption case.

Three alleged pangolin poachers were bust red-handed and arrested when they tried to sell an animal to a “potential client” at a Shell garage on the N1 in Midrand on Friday.

Princes William and Harry on Thursday hit out at the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir over “the deceitful way” Bashir obtained his explosive TV interview with Princess Diana, their late mother, in which she detailed her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

The South African Football Association (Safa) on Friday named former Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele as the local assistant to newly-appointed head coach Hugo Broos after a protracted appointment process.