Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)

Nica Richards

Three truck drivers and 14 cattle were killed when two trucks collided head-on on the N10 highway near Olifantskop pass in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

The trucks burst into flames on impact.

One of the trucks was transporting the cattle, which reportedly burnt to death. Rescue personnel managed to rescue a few cows, but said some were seriously injured.

Both drivers of one truck and the co-driver of another died at the scene. Another co-driver was rushed to a hospital in Somerset East where he is in a critical condition.

The crash caused major delays on the highway on Thursday, with investigators combing the scene for any clues that could point to the cause of the accident.