Nica Richards
21 May 2021
9:10 am

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)

Another co-driver was rushed to a hospital in Somerset East, where he is in a critical condition. Some cows were rescued by EMS personnel.

The scene of the crash on the N10 on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter/@rsa_trucker

Three truck drivers and 14 cattle were killed when two trucks collided head-on on the N10 highway near Olifantskop pass in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. 

The trucks burst into flames on impact.

N10 truck crash

Picture: Twitter/@rsa_trucker

One of the trucks was transporting the cattle, which reportedly burnt to death. Rescue personnel managed to rescue a few cows, but said some were seriously injured. 

Both drivers of one truck and the co-driver of another died at the scene. Another co-driver was rushed to a hospital in Somerset East where he is in a critical condition. 

N10 truck crash

Picture: Twitter/@TrafficSA

The crash caused major delays on the highway on Thursday, with investigators combing the scene for any clues that could point to the cause of the accident. 

