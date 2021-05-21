Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
21 May 2021
7:26 am
Crime
Crime | Premium | South Africa

Why mob justice is not the answer

Marizka Coetzer

Dr Johan Botha of the Institute for Security Studies said there was no easy explanation for mob justice.

Picture: iStock
Mob justice might be instant justice for an angry community, but it’s not justice for the initial victim of crime. On Wednesday morning, five young men were necklaced and killed, while four others were badly injured when a group of angry residents in Zandspruit in Johannesburg took the law into their own hands. The mob attacked a group of youngsters they believed were responsible for rape and murder in the community. Dr Johan Botha of the Institute for Security Studies said there was no easy explanation for mob justice. “Mob justice is caused by several factors, and sometimes more than...

