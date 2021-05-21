Why mob justice is not the answer

Mob justice might be instant justice for an angry community, but it’s not justice for the initial victim of crime. On Wednesday morning, five young men were necklaced and killed, while four others were badly injured when a group of angry residents in Zandspruit in Johannesburg took the law into their own hands. The mob attacked a group of youngsters they believed were responsible for rape and murder in the community. Dr Johan Botha of the Institute for Security Studies said there was no easy explanation for mob justice. “Mob justice is caused by several factors, and sometimes more than...

Mob justice might be instant justice for an angry community, but it’s not justice for the initial victim of crime.

On Wednesday morning, five young men were necklaced and killed, while four others were badly injured when a group of angry residents in Zandspruit in Johannesburg took the law into their own hands. The mob attacked a group of youngsters they believed were responsible for rape and murder in the community.

Dr Johan Botha of the Institute for Security Studies said there was no easy explanation for mob justice.

“Mob justice is caused by several factors, and sometimes more than one factor creates situations that lead to mob justice,” Botha said.

But the primary cause was lack of confidence in the police service and the criminal justice system.

“Especially in the poorer communities who feel neglected and ignored by the police.”

He said communities felt this way because police often took hours, or even days, to respond to a call for assistance.

“By the time the police arrive the suspects are gone. So they take the law into their own hands.”

Botha added that placing a person under citizens’ arrest was permitted.

“Arrest the person and keep them until the police come and hand them over, that is still acceptable. The problem is they then decide to punish the person.

“Often they will not stop until that person is dead. It is not just mob justice, but instant justice. But it is not proper because it does not provide the accused person the opportunity to defend his or her side.”

A victim of mob justice a few years ago agreed to speak anonymously about his experience.

“The community doesn’t ask questions. They just came, opened the door and started beating me up,” he said.

The victim was speeding and crashed into a parked car. No one was hurt. He said the beating continued until the police came.

“If it wasn’t for the police, I don’t know what would have happened.”

